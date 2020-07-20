Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $81,000 Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 25.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cabana LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 190,309.4% during the 1st quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 2,382,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,771 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,675,000. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,373,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,291,000 after acquiring an additional 174,720 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,144,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 614,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,939,000 after acquiring an additional 93,348 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $83.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.77. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $61.04 and a 1 year high of $98.49.

