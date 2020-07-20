Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 52.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the second quarter worth $99,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 71.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 49,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 20,774 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,537,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.1% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 44,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,089,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,965,000 after purchasing an additional 141,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPR shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on EPR Properties from $84.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on EPR Properties from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on EPR Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.71.

NYSE EPR opened at $31.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 14.79 and a quick ratio of 14.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.56. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $79.80. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.50.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $151.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.43 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 25.52%. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

