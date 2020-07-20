Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPMB. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,335,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,641,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,830,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $663,000.

SPMB opened at $26.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.54. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.52 and a 52-week high of $27.18.

