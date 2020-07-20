iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) Shares Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 303.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 91.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:JKF opened at $99.78 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $117.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.47 and its 200 day moving average is $101.33.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.