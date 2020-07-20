Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,745 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 2,457.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,816 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Ciena by 0.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its holdings in Ciena by 15.8% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 2,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 2.7% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 6.4% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.2% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $92,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $190,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,645,055 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $54.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.01. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $57.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.42 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIEN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Ciena from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ciena from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.30.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

