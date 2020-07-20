Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,214,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

GDX opened at $39.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.67. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $39.44.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.