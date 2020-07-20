Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 473 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 6.5% during the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 20,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,566,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gary Kramer Adams bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.16 per share, with a total value of $70,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $268,305 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.06.

NYSE PSX opened at $63.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 93.88, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.60. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.15 and its 200 day moving average is $76.32.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

