Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $112,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 62.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 154,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,611,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 474,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,247,000 after buying an additional 6,126 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $63.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.09. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

