Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) CMO Sells $884,000.00 in Stock

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) CMO Christopher Cabell sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $884,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ARNA opened at $68.51 on Monday. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.95 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.85 and its 200-day moving average is $51.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 18.67, a quick ratio of 18.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.28) by $0.28. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,727.22% and a negative return on equity of 29.30%. The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARNA. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARNA. Bank of America upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.