Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Okta, Inc. is a provider of identity for the enterprise. The Company’s product consists of Okta information technology Products and Okta for Developers. Okta IT Products include Single Sign-On, Mobility Management, Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, Lifecycle Management and Universal Directory. Okta for Developers include Complete Authentication, User Management, Application Programming Interface Access Management and Developer Tools. Okta, Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OKTA. Cowen raised their target price on Okta from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BTIG Research lowered Okta from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Okta from $154.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Okta in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Okta from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $184.11.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $207.38 on Thursday. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $224.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 33.34%. The company had revenue of $182.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Okta will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,387 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $284,806.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,472.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.49, for a total value of $8,624,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,401 shares in the company, valued at $11,281,018.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 495,937 shares of company stock worth $95,527,524. 12.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 2.7% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Okta by 20.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Okta by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Okta by 5.1% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

