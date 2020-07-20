Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oportun Financial Corporation is a Community Development Financial Institution providing financial services. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin. Oportun Financial Corporation is based in SAN CARLOS, Calif. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OPRT. ValuEngine raised shares of Oportun Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oportun Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.79.

Shares of Oportun Financial stock opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average of $14.37. Oportun Financial has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $25.84. The company has a market cap of $362.75 million and a PE ratio of 11.92.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $163.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oportun Financial will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oportun Financial news, CEO Raul Vazquez purchased 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.23 per share, for a total transaction of $116,759.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,042.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 6,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $52,410.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,814.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,264 shares of company stock valued at $110,004. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Oportun Financial by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Oportun Financial by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities.

