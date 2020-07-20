Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company’s products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Maxim Group began coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $1.25 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Onconova Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1.30 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Onconova Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $0.93.

Shares of NASDAQ ONTX opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $137.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.18. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $2.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.43.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 340.18% and a negative net margin of 876.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 2,123.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 94,535 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 1,311.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 645,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 599,303 shares during the period. 3.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

