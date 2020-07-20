NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NextCure Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of NC318 and NC410 which are in clinical stage. NextCure Inc. is based in Beltsville, Maryland. “

Get NextCure alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded NextCure from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America downgraded NextCure from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded NextCure from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JMP Securities downgraded NextCure from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on NextCure from $87.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextCure currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.64.

NASDAQ:NXTC opened at $9.24 on Thursday. NextCure has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $109.00. The company has a market cap of $254.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of -0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 40.07, a quick ratio of 40.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.77. NextCure had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 65.22%. The business had revenue of $22.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextCure will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXTC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in NextCure by 48.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,137,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,231,000 after purchasing an additional 695,046 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in NextCure by 17.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,254,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,488,000 after purchasing an additional 190,769 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NextCure by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,112,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,803 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in NextCure by 1,423.0% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 761,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,894,000 after purchasing an additional 711,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in NextCure by 364.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 464,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,217,000 after purchasing an additional 364,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

About NextCure

There is no company description available for NextCure Inc

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextCure (NXTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.