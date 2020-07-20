1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $42.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “1Life Healthcare Inc. provides software. The Company offers healthcare application for billing, insurance, planning and other related services. 1Life Healthcare Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get 1life Healthcare alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ONEM. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on 1life Healthcare from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. SVB Leerink began coverage on 1life Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on 1life Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on 1life Healthcare from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 1life Healthcare from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $38.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.68. 1life Healthcare has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.57.

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $78.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.79 million. On average, equities analysts expect that 1life Healthcare will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new stake in 1life Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $511,062,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in 1life Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $101,486,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in 1life Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $56,689,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in 1life Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $36,562,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in 1life Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $21,428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

About 1life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1life Healthcare (ONEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 1life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.