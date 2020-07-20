PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PBF Logistics LP engages in owning, leasing, operating, developing and acquiring crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets. PBF Logistics LP is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PBF Logistics from $18.50 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PBF Logistics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of PBF Logistics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PBF Logistics from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. PBF Logistics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.63.

NYSE:PBFX opened at $9.31 on Thursday. PBF Logistics has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $580.46 million, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.96.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 113.76%. The firm had revenue of $93.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.82 million. On average, analysts expect that PBF Logistics will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBFX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after purchasing an additional 838,560 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PBF Logistics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,573,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in PBF Logistics by 246.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 238,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 169,681 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in PBF Logistics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,969,264 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $80,377,000 after buying an additional 169,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in PBF Logistics in the 1st quarter worth about $456,000. 28.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

