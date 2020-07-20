OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. Their Research and Development teams are focused on expanding and enhancing their product portfolios and delivering breakthrough technology solutions and are making technological advances designed to keep pace with their rapidly changing marketplace. They have three operating divisions: Security division, Healthcare division & Optoelectronics & Manufacturing division. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OSIS. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $119.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. OSI Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.33.

OSIS stock opened at $68.56 on Thursday. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $49.96 and a 52 week high of $114.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.84.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $292.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in OSI Systems by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 646,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,136,000 after buying an additional 327,542 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $31,354,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in OSI Systems by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,823,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,714,000 after buying an additional 204,121 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in OSI Systems by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 744,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,305,000 after buying an additional 141,570 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in OSI Systems by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 262,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,076,000 after buying an additional 115,357 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

