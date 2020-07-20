PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PGT INDUSTRIES pioneered the U.S. impact-resistant window and door industry and today is the nation’s leading manufacturer and supplier of residential impact-resistant windows and doors. PGT is also one of the largest window and door manufacturers in the United States. The company’s total line of custom windows and doors is now available throughout the eastern United States, the Gulf Coast and in a growing international market, which includes the Caribbean, South America and Australia. PGT’s product line includes PGT Aluminum and Vinyl Windows and Doors; WinGuard Impact-Resistant Windows and Doors; PGT Architectural Systems; and Eze-Breeze Sliding Panels. PGT Industries is a wholly owned subsidiary of PGT, Inc. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PGTI. TheStreet upgraded PGT Innovations from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. B. Riley increased their price objective on PGT Innovations from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on PGT Innovations from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PGT Innovations from $12.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on PGT Innovations from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PGT Innovations presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Shares of NYSE PGTI opened at $16.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.53 million, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.37. PGT Innovations has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $18.48.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $220.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.55 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGTI. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,307,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 998.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,850,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,727 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,412,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after acquiring an additional 289,708 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 324.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 142,234 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,850,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,522,000 after acquiring an additional 126,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

