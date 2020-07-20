Zacks Investment Research Lowers BiomX (NASDAQ:PHGE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BiomX (NASDAQ:PHGE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BiomX Ltd is a clinical stage microbiome company. It engages in developing both natural and engineered phage cocktails designed to target and destroy bacteria which affect the appearance of skin, as well as harmful bacteria in chronic diseases, such as IBD, PSC and cancer. BiomX Ltd, formerly known as Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of BiomX in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

BiomX stock opened at $5.47 on Thursday. BiomX has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.43.

BiomX (NASDAQ:PHGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter.

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops bacteriophage-based therapies for the treatment and prevention of diseases from dysbiosis of the microbiome. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and cancer.

