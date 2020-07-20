Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership, management and development of commercial real estate properties. That includes properties that are under construction, newly constructed, or have operating histories. The Company is primarily focused on high-quality Class A office buildings located in major U.S. markets and leased primarily to high-credit quality tenants. Major markets include: Washington, D.C., greater Los Angeles, the New York metropolitan area, Boston and Chicago. Piedmont conducts business primarily through Piedmont Operating Partnership, LP; a Delaware limited partnership, as well as performing the management of its buildings through two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Piedmont Government Services, LLC and Piedmont Office Management, LLC. Piedmont OP owns a majority of its properties directly and a limited number through joint ventures with real estate limited partnerships with other third parties. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PDM. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Piedmont Office Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $16.08 on Thursday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $24.78. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.99.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $137.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.05 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dale H. Taysom acquired 2,000 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $28,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,137 shares in the company, valued at $327,157.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenn Gary Cohen acquired 5,000 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $80,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 7.1% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 30,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $476,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 11.9% during the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 235,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 25,073 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,450,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,251,000 after purchasing an additional 110,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

