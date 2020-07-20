NTN Buzztime (NYSE:PAE) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NTN Buzztime (NYSE:PAE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAE Incorporated provides agile and steadfast solutions to the U.S. government and its allies. PAE Incorporated, formerly known as Gores Holdings III Inc., is headquartered is in Falls Church, Virginia. “

PAE has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

NYSE PAE opened at $8.50 on Thursday. NTN Buzztime has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $12.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05.

NTN Buzztime (NYSE:PAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $617.25 million for the quarter.

NTN Buzztime Company Profile

PAE Incorporated provides integrated services to support missions worldwide. The company offers defense support services specializing in aviation and ground vehicle maintenance at various levels, including aerospace ground equipment and precision measurement equipment; exercise/event planning, staging, and life support; logistics services that include supply chain management, warehousing, and training and curriculum development; base operations support, including engineering design/project management; facility operations and trade shops; utilities operations and maintenance; IT communications; transportation; morale welfare and recreation; billeting and dining/galley operations; federal health services; and clinic management and medical professional staffing.

