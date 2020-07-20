One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “One Stop Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures ultra-dense high-performance computing systems for learning, oil and gas exploration, financial trading, media and entertainment, defense and traditional HPC applications. One Stop Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Escondido, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OSS. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of One Stop Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a reduce rating for the company. Finally, Noble Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. One Stop Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.94.

OSS opened at $2.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.37 million, a P/E ratio of -28.55 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average is $1.90. One Stop Systems has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $3.25.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 million. One Stop Systems had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that One Stop Systems will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other One Stop Systems news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 78,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $181,746.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James M. Reardon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $42,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,237,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,992.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,269 shares of company stock valued at $343,966. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSS. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in One Stop Systems in the first quarter worth about $266,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in One Stop Systems in the first quarter worth about $146,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in One Stop Systems in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in One Stop Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 32.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

