Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning, operating and managing Class A office properties. It provides asset management, leasing, acquisitions, redevelopment and financing. The Company owns properties in New York City, Washington D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in the United States. “

Get Paramount Group alerts:

PGRE has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Paramount Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Paramount Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Paramount Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Paramount Group from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.92.

PGRE opened at $7.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.28. Paramount Group has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.24). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $184.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paramount Group will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 455,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Paramount Group by 16.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,638,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,619,000 after acquiring an additional 788,481 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Paramount Group by 27.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Paramount Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,306,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,182,000 after acquiring an additional 119,207 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Paramount Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 172,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 16,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paramount Group (PGRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.