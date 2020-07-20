SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Insider Sells $568,517.70 in Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) insider Peter Larocque sold 4,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $568,517.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,912.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
SNX opened at $122.10 on Monday. SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $52.06 and a twelve month high of $153.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.09. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52.
SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $2.60. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.
SNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. SYNNEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.86.
About SYNNEX
SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.
