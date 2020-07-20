SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Insider Sells $568,517.70 in Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) insider Peter Larocque sold 4,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $568,517.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,912.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

SNX opened at $122.10 on Monday. SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $52.06 and a twelve month high of $153.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.09. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $2.60. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in SYNNEX by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SYNNEX by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in SYNNEX by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in SYNNEX by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

SNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. SYNNEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.86.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

