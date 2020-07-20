Insider Buying: Resource Development Group Ltd (ASX:RDG) Insider Acquires A$500,000.01 in Stock

Resource Development Group Ltd (ASX:RDG) insider Andrew Ellison purchased 33,333,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$500,000.01 ($342,465.76).

Resource Development Group Company Profile

Ant Hill and Sunday Hill Manganese Projects of Auvex Resources Pty Ltd comprises iron manganese mining projects and are located in Australia.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Resource Development Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resource Development Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.