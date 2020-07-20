Zacks: Analysts Expect Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect that Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) will post $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Zscaler posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZS. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Zscaler from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Zscaler from $63.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 5,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.60, for a total value of $637,826.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,601,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $11,759,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,400 shares in the company, valued at $39,275,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,439 shares of company stock valued at $34,755,706 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 6.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Zscaler by 1.7% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Zscaler by 1.7% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $120.31 on Monday. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $129.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.74 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

