Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) will report $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Zoetis posted earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $139.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. G.Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.36.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total value of $150,251.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,984.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total value of $1,378,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,745,994.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,082 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,015,000 after buying an additional 20,473 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 241.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Zoetis by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,020,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,509,000 after buying an additional 17,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS opened at $144.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.77. Zoetis has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $146.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

