Brokerages Expect PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) Will Post Earnings of -$2.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) to report ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for PBF Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.25) and the highest is ($1.13). PBF Energy posted earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 379.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PBF Energy will report full-year earnings of ($5.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.75) to ($1.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PBF Energy.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PBF. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PBF Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PBF Energy from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBF. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter worth $54,046,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth $52,571,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 3,200.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,191 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 75.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,566,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,173,000 after buying an additional 1,100,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 256.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after buying an additional 1,000,923 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PBF opened at $8.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $987.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.22. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

