Analysts Expect Trane (NYSE:TT) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Trane (NYSE:TT) to report $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Trane’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $1.05. Trane reported earnings of $2.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trane will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $4.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Trane.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). Trane had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TT shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Trane from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Trane from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Trane in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Trane from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Trane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.86.

In other Trane news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $133,173.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,827.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in Trane during the 1st quarter valued at about $736,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in Trane during the 1st quarter valued at about $413,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane in the first quarter worth about $347,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Trane in the first quarter worth about $8,397,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Trane stock opened at $102.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Trane has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $146.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Trane’s dividend payout ratio is 33.28%.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

