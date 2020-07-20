Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Manolete Partners (MANO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Manolete Partners (LON: MANO) in the last few weeks:

7/16/2020 – Manolete Partners had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

7/14/2020 – Manolete Partners had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/3/2020 – Manolete Partners is now covered by analysts at Liberum Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 710 ($8.74) price target on the stock.

6/30/2020 – Manolete Partners had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 680 ($8.37) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 550 ($6.77).

6/22/2020 – Manolete Partners had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

MANO opened at GBX 410 ($5.05) on Monday. Manolete Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 220 ($2.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 714 ($8.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.18, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a current ratio of 8.83. The company has a market capitalization of $178.64 million and a P/E ratio of 24.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 520.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 439.62.

Get Manolete Partners PLC alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This is a boost from Manolete Partners’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Manolete Partners’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. The Company focuses on acquiring or funding insolvency and insolvency-related claims. As of September 30, 2018, it had invested in 249 insolvency cases. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Manolete Partners PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manolete Partners PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.