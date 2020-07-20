Analysts Expect The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) will announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.15. The Shyft Group posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.09. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Shyft Group.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $176.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.10 million. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 24.51% and a negative net margin of 0.69%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SHYF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of The Shyft Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHYF. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter worth $643,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter worth $13,433,000. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter worth $4,132,000. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Shyft Group stock opened at $16.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The Shyft Group has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The company has a market capitalization of $585.29 million, a P/E ratio of -97.91, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

