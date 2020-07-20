Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Brokerages expect that DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) will report ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DASAN Zhone Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). DASAN Zhone Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 146.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that DASAN Zhone Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DASAN Zhone Solutions.

Get DASAN Zhone Solutions alerts:

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $47.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.95 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DZSI shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $1,178,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 263.6% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,537 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 29,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,743 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DZSI opened at $9.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $200.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.38.

DASAN Zhone Solutions Company Profile

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DASAN Zhone Solutions (DZSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DASAN Zhone Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DASAN Zhone Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.