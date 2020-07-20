Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mplx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.45. Mplx reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mplx will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to $1.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mplx.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Mplx had a negative net margin of 30.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.96%. The company’s revenue was down 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MPLX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Mplx from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Mplx in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Mplx in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mplx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mplx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mplx by 1,565.2% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Mplx by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mplx by 100.0% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 29.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPLX stock opened at $18.58 on Monday. Mplx has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average of $18.99. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Read More: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mplx (MPLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.