Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Meta Financial Group reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 74.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Meta Financial Group.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $188.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.73 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 12.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Meta Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

In related news, Director William David Tull sold 46,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $908,138.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick V. Moore sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $64,086.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $26,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 1,246.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,682 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 159,861 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,671 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 14,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $394,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Meta Financial Group stock opened at $18.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $642.32 million, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Meta Financial Group has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $40.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 7.52%.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meta Financial Group (CASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.