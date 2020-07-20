Head to Head Survey: ImmuCell (ICCC) vs. Its Peers

ImmuCell (NASDAQ: ICCC) is one of 25 public companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare ImmuCell to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.0% of ImmuCell shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of ImmuCell shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ImmuCell and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmuCell 0 0 1 0 3.00 ImmuCell Competitors 318 825 1032 95 2.40

ImmuCell presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 128.38%. As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential downside of 15.60%. Given ImmuCell’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ImmuCell is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

ImmuCell has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ImmuCell’s competitors have a beta of 1.77, suggesting that their average share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ImmuCell and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell -10.98% -5.35% -3.98% ImmuCell Competitors -1,030.00% -21.22% -26.56%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ImmuCell and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell $13.72 million -$1.30 million -32.26 ImmuCell Competitors $408.25 million -$6.75 million 116.53

ImmuCell’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than ImmuCell. ImmuCell is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

ImmuCell beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About ImmuCell

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E. coli, coronavirus, and rotavirus. It also provides California Mastitis Test that is used to detect somatic cell counts in milk, as well as to determine, which quarter of the udder is mastitic. In addition, the company is involved in developing Re-Tain, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and offers Dual-Force First Defense, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products through animal health distributors. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Portland, Maine.

