TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) versus Denbury Resources (NASDAQ:DNR) Head-To-Head Review

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) and Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get TransGlobe Energy alerts:

This table compares TransGlobe Energy and Denbury Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransGlobe Energy $278.93 million 0.15 -$3.99 million N/A N/A Denbury Resources $1.27 billion 0.09 $216.96 million $0.40 0.57

Denbury Resources has higher revenue and earnings than TransGlobe Energy.

Profitability

This table compares TransGlobe Energy and Denbury Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransGlobe Energy -23.04% 2.06% 1.42% Denbury Resources 26.13% 12.65% 3.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for TransGlobe Energy and Denbury Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransGlobe Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Denbury Resources 2 3 0 0 1.60

TransGlobe Energy currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 586.93%. Denbury Resources has a consensus price target of $0.86, indicating a potential upside of 279.29%. Given TransGlobe Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe TransGlobe Energy is more favorable than Denbury Resources.

Volatility and Risk

TransGlobe Energy has a beta of 2.51, meaning that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Denbury Resources has a beta of 4.2, meaning that its share price is 320% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.9% of TransGlobe Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.9% of Denbury Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of TransGlobe Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Denbury Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Denbury Resources beats TransGlobe Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds an interest in five production sharing concessions, including West Gharib, West Bakr, South Alamein, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada. TransGlobe Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Denbury Resources Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc. operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 262 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves, including 255 million barrels of crude oil, and condensate and natural gas liquids, as well as 43 billion cubic feet of natural gas. Denbury Resources Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.