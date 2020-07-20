ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) & Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) Financial Review

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) and Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get ANSYS alerts:

This table compares ANSYS and Red Violet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANSYS 27.34% 13.73% 10.42% Red Violet -32.97% -15.92% -13.66%

92.1% of ANSYS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.4% of Red Violet shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of ANSYS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Red Violet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ANSYS and Red Violet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANSYS 1 4 5 0 2.40 Red Violet 0 0 0 0 N/A

ANSYS currently has a consensus target price of $258.44, suggesting a potential downside of 14.18%. Given ANSYS’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ANSYS is more favorable than Red Violet.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ANSYS and Red Violet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANSYS $1.52 billion 17.00 $451.30 million $5.51 54.65 Red Violet $30.29 million 5.97 -$11.08 million N/A N/A

ANSYS has higher revenue and earnings than Red Violet.

Risk & Volatility

ANSYS has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red Violet has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ANSYS beats Red Violet on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization. It also provides fluids product suite that enables modeling of fluid flow and other related physical phenomena; and electromagnetics product suite, which provides field simulation software for designing electronic. In addition, the company offers power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; SCADE product suite, a solution for embedded software simulation, code production, and automated certification; system simulation capability for the design of automated products; and high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software. Further, it provides Discovery product family for use in the simulation of product design; academic product suite with a portfolio of academic products based on associate, research, and teaching; ANSYS Fluent that enhance workflow process; and ANSYS medini analyze, a suite for functional safety analysis. The company serves engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive, electronics, semiconductors, energy, materials and chemical processing, turbomachinery, consumer products, healthcare, and sports industries and academia. ANSYS, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc., a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management. The company serves various industries, including law enforcement, government, financial services, insurance, and corporate risk for identity verification, risk assessment, fraud detection, and compliance. It markets its products and services through value-added distributors, resellers, and strategic partners; and trade shows and seminars, advertising, public relations, distribution of sales literature, and product specifications and ongoing communication with prospective clients, distributors, resellers, strategic partners, and installed base of current clients, as well as through direct sales. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.