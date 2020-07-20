Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) versus Pivotal Acquisition (NYSE:PVT) Critical Analysis

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) and Pivotal Acquisition (NYSE:PVT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Medallia and Pivotal Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medallia 0 2 13 0 2.87 Pivotal Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Medallia currently has a consensus target price of $40.54, indicating a potential upside of 45.25%. Pivotal Acquisition has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.41%. Given Medallia’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Medallia is more favorable than Pivotal Acquisition.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Medallia and Pivotal Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medallia $402.46 million 9.79 -$112.33 million ($1.35) -20.67 Pivotal Acquisition $312.05 million 0.91 -$54.01 million ($1.27) -7.80

Pivotal Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Medallia. Medallia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pivotal Acquisition, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.5% of Medallia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Pivotal Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Medallia and Pivotal Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallia -33.76% -34.02% -20.15% Pivotal Acquisition N/A -32.42% -4.56%

Summary

Pivotal Acquisition beats Medallia on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc. provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions. Its Medallia Experience Cloud platform offers Customer Experience, Business Experience, Employee Experience, and Product Experience product suites. The company also provides separate modules, including Medallia Athena Text Analytics, Medallia Social, Medallia Digital Medallia Conversations, and Mobile Applications. In addition, it offers professional, managed, implementation, advisory, education and training, and customer support services. The company serves communications and media, hospitality, insurance, and automotive companies, as well as banks; and companies in retail, technology, and manufacturing industries. Medallia, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Pivotal Acquisition Company Profile

Pivotal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York. Pivotal Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of LDiscovery, LLC.

