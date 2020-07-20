Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,598,996 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,538 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.69% of Select Medical worth $53,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Select Medical by 1,053.6% in the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Select Medical by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Select Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Select Medical by 23.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Select Medical news, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 49,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $849,644.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,601,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,361,357.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Select Medical stock opened at $14.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.54. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.43.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on Select Medical from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America lowered Select Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Select Medical from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

