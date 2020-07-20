Royal Bank of Canada Increases Holdings in Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 1,503.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,319 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 290.0% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 390,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 290,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 837,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,709,000 after purchasing an additional 23,213 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 428,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 32,243 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jorge Hevia sold 38,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $827,872.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,543 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,671.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 4,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $113,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,006 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSSC. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub cut Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NSSC opened at $24.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $443.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.34. Napco Security Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $34.75.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $26.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

