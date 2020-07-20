iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) Holdings Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,797 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.32% of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 21,569 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 305,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 171,483 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,732,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 16,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $627,000.

Shares of BYLD opened at $25.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.62 and its 200-day moving average is $25.41. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $26.36.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.