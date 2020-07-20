Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 90.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,809 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,944 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Echostar were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Echostar in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Echostar by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Echostar by 3,330.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 789 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Echostar in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Echostar in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Echostar alerts:

Several research firms have commented on SATS. Citigroup lowered their price target on Echostar from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub cut Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Echostar in a report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

In other Echostar news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $134,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 51.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SATS opened at $26.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 6.20. Echostar Co. has a 1 year low of $24.39 and a 1 year high of $45.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.61.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $465.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.70 million. Echostar had a negative return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Echostar Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Echostar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS).

Receive News & Ratings for Echostar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echostar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.