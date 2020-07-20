Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 59,857 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Fly Leasing were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Fly Leasing in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Fly Leasing in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Fly Leasing in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Fly Leasing by 2,614.1% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 32,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 30,925 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Fly Leasing in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

FLY opened at $7.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Fly Leasing Ltd has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $23.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.22 million, a P/E ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Fly Leasing had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 38.97%. The firm had revenue of $121.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.36 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fly Leasing Ltd will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fly Leasing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fly Leasing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Fly Leasing from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fly Leasing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

