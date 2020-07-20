FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.39% of FedNat worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in FedNat by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedNat by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedNat by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 102,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 36,709 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of FedNat by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 9,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of FedNat by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FNHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedNat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine downgraded FedNat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on FedNat from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ FNHC opened at $10.67 on Monday. FedNat Holding Company has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $16.87. The company has a market cap of $145.89 million, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.78.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. FedNat had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $115.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedNat Holding Company will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

