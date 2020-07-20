Royal Bank of Canada Buys 10,424 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 71.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,424 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.06% of Getty Realty worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GTY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 142,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 17,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 254,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after purchasing an additional 40,686 shares during the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $29.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.18. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $33.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $34.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.64 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 8.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 86.05%.

GTY has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Getty Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

