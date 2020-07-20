Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $258,000 in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:KOCT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:KOCT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KOCT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – October by 2,662.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 83,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 80,553 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – October during the first quarter worth $226,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – October during the first quarter worth $205,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $182,000.

Shares of KOCT stock opened at $24.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.75 and its 200-day moving average is $23.41. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $25.62.

