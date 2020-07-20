Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $257,000 in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LGND. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $896,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $409,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,817,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,544,000 after buying an additional 251,452 shares in the last quarter.

LGND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Argus downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.40.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 11,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total transaction of $1,321,804.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,847,603.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $122.81 on Monday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.24 and a 52-week high of $124.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.08 and a 200 day moving average of $97.89. The company has a quick ratio of 40.29, a current ratio of 40.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.64.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 55.63% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $33.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

