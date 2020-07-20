Royal Bank of Canada Sells 2,308 Shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.63% of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PICB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $788,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $6,384,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $313,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 417.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter.

PICB stock opened at $27.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.23. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $28.69.

About Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

