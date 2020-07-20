Royal Bank of Canada Has $609,000 Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 48.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,821 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth about $155,957,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,031,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,675 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 20,762.9% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,253,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,392 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 559.3% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,937,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth about $32,124,000.

Shares of SH stock opened at $21.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.36. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52 week low of $21.33 and a 52 week high of $33.19.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

