Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 2,184 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.16% of Hawkins worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HWKN. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in Hawkins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,413,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hawkins by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,643,000 after acquiring an additional 28,317 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hawkins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $985,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Hawkins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Hawkins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HWKN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Hawkins from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hawkins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hawkins from $44.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

Shares of HWKN stock opened at $47.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.27 and a 200-day moving average of $39.44. The company has a market cap of $501.57 million, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Hawkins, Inc. has a one year low of $26.82 and a one year high of $47.94.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. Hawkins had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $132.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.64 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawkins Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

