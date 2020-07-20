Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 6,478 Shares of Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.09% of Materion worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTRN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Materion by 133.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 9,821 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Materion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MTRN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Materion from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Materion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

NYSE:MTRN opened at $62.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.12. Materion Corp has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $68.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $277.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.15 million. Materion had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Materion Corp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

